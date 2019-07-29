|
Poitevint
Jerry Steve Poitevint passed from this world on July 25, 2019, to find comfort with his Saviour.
Jerry retired from the US Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, and he went on to retire from Civil Service. He was an avid hunter, loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, and the outdoors. Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church of Orange Park. He spent his retirement years and final days surrounded by his loving family and will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie and Mary Carroll Poitevint; brother, Bobby Joe Poitevint; sisters, Juanita Cooper and Sarah Poitevint; brothers-in-law, Tommy Cooper and Charles Worsham; and son-in-law, Keith Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Palmer Poitevint; children, Teresa Hall, and David (Michelle) Poitevint; grandchildren, Laura Cronan (Zach), Parker and Peyton Poitevint; great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Ryleigh Cronan; brothers, Billy (Twila) and Randell (Jean Ann) Poitevint; sister, Frances Worsham ; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held today, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. Interment with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice, 745 Blanding Bouvard, Orange Park, FL 32065.
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, (904) 264-1233 is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 29 to July 30, 2019