Morrow
Jerry T. Morrow, 76, of Keystone Heights, FL passed away June 2, 2020. He was born July 27, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Tolbert and Lucille (Williams) Morrow. Jerry graduated from Forrest High School in 1961. He later retired from NADEP at Jax Naval Station after 36 years and retired from Army Reserve after more than 20 years of faithful service. Jerry was of the Baptist faith and a member of several hunting clubs over the years as well as several Bass fishing clubs. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jerry participated in numerous National Bass tournaments and worked as a guide for the Floridian Club for many years. His favorite places included his lake house in Keystone Heights, FL and loved going to his very favorite home in Maggie Valley, N.C., where he loved driving through the mountains, trout fishing, and watching the elk that now roam the area. Jerry especially loved having his family all together at the lake and spent a great deal of time pulling everyone around the lake on tubes. Preceded in death by his parents, Jr and Lucille Morrow. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; three children, Sherry Morrow (Tim Arya), Scott Morrow (Cameron) and Kerry Albright (Casey); six grandchildren, Ashley Bui (Vinny), Will Albright, Ethan Albright, Colin Albright, Elle Morrow, and Kate Morrow and 1 great-granddaughter, Annabelle Bui; brother-in-law Leonard Anderson (Susan) and a host of cousins and close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Jacksonville Memory Gardens is following CDC guidelines and allowing as many as 50 people in the building, and strongly encourage the use of a protective mask as well as suitable distances between family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society or Clay County Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Jerry T. Morrow, 76, of Keystone Heights, FL passed away June 2, 2020. He was born July 27, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Tolbert and Lucille (Williams) Morrow. Jerry graduated from Forrest High School in 1961. He later retired from NADEP at Jax Naval Station after 36 years and retired from Army Reserve after more than 20 years of faithful service. Jerry was of the Baptist faith and a member of several hunting clubs over the years as well as several Bass fishing clubs. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jerry participated in numerous National Bass tournaments and worked as a guide for the Floridian Club for many years. His favorite places included his lake house in Keystone Heights, FL and loved going to his very favorite home in Maggie Valley, N.C., where he loved driving through the mountains, trout fishing, and watching the elk that now roam the area. Jerry especially loved having his family all together at the lake and spent a great deal of time pulling everyone around the lake on tubes. Preceded in death by his parents, Jr and Lucille Morrow. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; three children, Sherry Morrow (Tim Arya), Scott Morrow (Cameron) and Kerry Albright (Casey); six grandchildren, Ashley Bui (Vinny), Will Albright, Ethan Albright, Colin Albright, Elle Morrow, and Kate Morrow and 1 great-granddaughter, Annabelle Bui; brother-in-law Leonard Anderson (Susan) and a host of cousins and close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Jacksonville Memory Gardens is following CDC guidelines and allowing as many as 50 people in the building, and strongly encourage the use of a protective mask as well as suitable distances between family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society or Clay County Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.