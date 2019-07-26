Home

Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands United Methodist Church
More Obituaries for Jerry Tice
Jerry Tice Obituary
TICE
Funeral services for Jerry Jackson Tice, 84, Retired Master Chief, Florida Air National Guard, who passed away on July 25, 2019, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Highlands United Methodist Church with Pastor Katelyn Harrington officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Mr. Tice was born in Mooresville, North Carolina and moved to Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 13. He was a Retired Master Chief, with The Florida Air National Guard and was a Charter member of Highlands United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School Class of 1952. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Gilbert Tice; 2 daughters, Sherrill Klimchak (Todd), and Joy Tice; 3 grandchildren, Marie Cumze (Allen), Valia O'Toole (Tim), and Nick Klimchak (KayLee); 2 great-grandchildren, Bradley Cumze and Nola O'Toole.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019
