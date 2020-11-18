England
Funeral services for Jerry Wayne England, 69, who passed away on November 16, 2020, will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida with Dr. Neil Cordle officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen's Garden Cloister Mausoleum. Mr. England was born in Athens, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. He was a graduate of Ribault High School and was a Supervisor with Florida State College Jacksonville North Campus and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran having served in the National Guard. Jerry made the world a better place to live. He is survived by 3 brothers, Russell England (Linda), Larry England (Shellie) and Gary England (Connie).
