1/1
Jerry Wayne England
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
England
Funeral services for Jerry Wayne England, 69, who passed away on November 16, 2020, will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida with Dr. Neil Cordle officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen's Garden Cloister Mausoleum. Mr. England was born in Athens, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. He was a graduate of Ribault High School and was a Supervisor with Florida State College Jacksonville North Campus and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran having served in the National Guard. Jerry made the world a better place to live. He is survived by 3 brothers, Russell England (Linda), Larry England (Shellie) and Gary England (Connie).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved