Williams
Jerry Robert Williams passed away May 4, 2020. Jerry attended the local schools of Duval County. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his wife, Tina Williams, son, Jerry Williams Jr., father and mother, Pearl Williams, Jr./Claudia Mae, brothers, Sylvester, Matthew, and Nathaniel Williams, sister, Lilly Pearl James. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughter, Livonda Williams of Georgia, two grandsons, siblings, Autry Williams, Betty Black (Willie), Paul Williams, Mary Fowler (Donald), Evangelist Gloria Lewis, Chester Williams (Enell), George Williams and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Due to social distancing guidelines currently in place by the state of Florida, a private memorial will be held at a later date. Interment Georgia. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation Solutions.
Please Sign the Guestbook
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 22, 2020.