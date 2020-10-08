1/1
Jerusha Daniels - Halyard, a resident of the Northside of Jacksonville, Florida, passed September 16, 2020. Mrs. Daniels was born to the parents of James Halyard and Lottie Bell Halyard.
A beautiful life of 87 years ended on September 16, 2020.
Mrs. Daniels is survived by a loving and devoted family that includes nieces: Terry Brown, Linda Brown, Tony Brown, Sandra Sharpe (Ronald), Robin Allen, Gayle Harrison, Barbara Halyard; nephew: Morris Halyard, Ricky Brown (Terina), Bobby Halyard (Vicky); great-niece: Tammy Williams (Roderick), Beverly Halyard Gowans, Lynn Lyons; great-nephew: Xavier Halyard; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at United Missionary Baptist Church, 347 West 21st Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
