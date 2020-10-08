Daniels
Jerusha Daniels - Halyard, a resident of the Northside of Jacksonville, Florida, passed September 16, 2020. Mrs. Daniels was born to the parents of James Halyard and Lottie Bell Halyard.
A beautiful life of 87 years ended on September 16, 2020.
Mrs. Daniels is survived by a loving and devoted family that includes nieces: Terry Brown, Linda Brown, Tony Brown, Sandra Sharpe (Ronald), Robin Allen, Gayle Harrison, Barbara Halyard; nephew: Morris Halyard, Ricky Brown (Terina), Bobby Halyard (Vicky); great-niece: Tammy Williams (Roderick), Beverly Halyard Gowans, Lynn Lyons; great-nephew: Xavier Halyard; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at United Missionary Baptist Church, 347 West 21st Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
