Cannady
Jesse James (Jimmy) Cannady, Jr. passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 94 years old and would tell you he lived a very blessed life. He was born in Jacksonville to the late Jesse James and Lula (Lord) Cannady. He is preceded by his; wife, Ruth Davidson Cannady; his children, Steven and Arlene Cannady; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his children, Michael (Kathy), Suzanne (Ivey) Merrow, Angela (Steve) Lee and; daughter-in-law, Jean Cannady; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Jimmy led a full life with many memorable moments. As young patrol boys, he and his brother Allen shook hands with President FDR in the Oval Office. He joined the US Navy at 17 years old, fought many battles in the Pacific on the USS Mobile in WWII, and was being trained in the Special Forces when the war ended. After serving so courageously he immediately came home and cleared a piece of property on the homestead, milling the lumber to build a house with only the help of his 14 year old brother Donald in only 3 months' time at the age of 20! He then married Ruth, the love of his life (becoming part of the Davidson clan), and the newlyweds moved into their new home. They were happily married for 63 years and their family was their passion. Jimmy was a loving husband and took care of his wife through her illness until the end of her life. His career as an electrician started as an apprentice in the IBEW, working up to Superintendent; he oversaw many large projects and ultimately retired from Paxson Electric Co. after 30+ years. Fishing was Jimmy's second passion in life and there were many family fish fries and lots of fish stories. Jimmy always found solace at the river.
The family will receive visitors at the viewing Thursday, October 1st from 5:00- 7:00 pm at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. The service will be held Friday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at Dunns Creek Baptist Church, 1424 Starrat Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Interment will be at Eubanks Cemetery immediately following.
