WISNIEWSKI
Jessica Ann Wisniewski, age 38, of Tallahassee, Fl passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, in January 1982. Jessica attended Wolfson High School in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Florida State University Tallahassee, FL earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She was thoughtful, tenderhearted, sympathetic, loved by everyone that met her. She was our shining star that burned out too soon. She is survived by her father Charles Wisniewski, her step-mother Bobbie Wisniewski, her mother Margie Freitag, step-father Dr. Steven Freitag, her brother David Freitag, step-brother Scott Tyler and her fiancé Jeffery Stoltzfus. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 PM to 4 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Doak Campbell Stadium, 403 Stadium Drive, Building B, Tallahassee, FL 32306; on the sixth floor, South East Terrace
