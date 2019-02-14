|
BARTLEY
Funeral service for Mrs. Jessie Bell Bartley will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00AM, in the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Pastor Jacqueline Dowdy. She is survived her children: Shirley Grant, Edna Bartley, Wayne Bartley (Judy), Ervin Bartley, Calvin Bartley (Annette), Robert Bartley, Jr and Ralph Bartley (Neriza); 36 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren; sister, Emma Kemp; in-laws, Eleanor Bartley, Thomas Bartley (Bessie), Charles Bartley (Frances) and Rufus Bartley (Shirley) and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Friday, February 15, 2019for 4-7 PM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 14, 2019
