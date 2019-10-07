Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Jessie Leonard


1920 - 2019
Jessie Leonard Obituary
Leonard
Mother Jessie Mae Leonard (99) slept away peacefully on Tues., Oct. 1, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Sat., Oct. 12 at the Tabernacle Baptist Institutional Church, 903 E. Union St., Rev. Michael Edwards, Pastor, Rev. Bruce Hickson, Officiating. Mother Leonard will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 11 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
