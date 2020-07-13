1/1
Jessie Suggs
1928 - 2020
Suggs
Suggs - On the evening of July 11, 2020 Jessie Vene Suggs peacefully went on to join her heavenly family. Born on May 30, 1928 to the late Perry Thomas and Minnie Bell Morgan Thomas in Jasper, Florida. Jessie was a Baptist in faith and a member of former Hyde Park Baptist Church. She was known to many as Mrs. Suggs, Aunt Jessie, Mom, Mama Suggs, and Granny. Jessie loved her family, friends, and neighbors, and likewise they did her. We all loved Mom's amazing "Southern Style" cooking and all the wonderful meals we shared together with her. Jessie was a faithful servant to her loved ones and the Lord. She was a graduate of Macclenny – Glen High School in 1947, and a bookkeeper at the former Learner Shops women's clothing store in the early to the late 60's. Jessie was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, and friend to many over the years. She loved to be a homemaker, cook, sew, read the Bible, and to be available to anyone she could help. Her memory will live on forever and will always be with us. Jessie will be missed by so many. She is preceded in passing by her brothers, Ossie Thomas, Isom John Thomas and Clyde Thomas; sisters, Ree Pinholster and Thelma Brown; and children, Randall "Randy" Dillon Suggs and Karen Minnie Griffin.
Jessie is survived by her loving husband of 71 glorious years, Charles Dillon Suggs; her sons, Charles Perry (Betty) Suggs, and Tommy (Ann) Hunter; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; cousins; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Jessie's Life will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Macedonia Cemetery with Pastor John A. Raulerson officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. If planning to attend, please wear a mask. Jessie loved flowers, however, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to Community Hospice or W. Frank Wells Nursing Home in her name. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063. 904-259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
