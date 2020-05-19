Clark
Jewel Lee Clark, 88, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
A native of Live Oak, Florida, she was born on December 16, 1931 to Gene Lee & Mattie Bonds. Jewel was a long-time Jacksonville resident and a member of First Baptist Church and Glendale Community Church. Among her favorite things to do were cooking, decorating & serving others. Her greatest joy came from being with her loving & devoted family, especially during the holidays.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Clark and her siblings, Ressie Wynn, Ray Lee, Roland Lee & Lamar "Poss" Lee. She is survived by two brothers, David Lee and Earl Lee. She is also survived by her son, Glen Clark (Stacy); her daughters Kim Kaye (Larry) & Jeanie Tyson (Jerry); 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday May 21, 2020 at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd. S., Jacksonville, Florida 32216. Funeral services, unfortunately, will be private for immediate family members only due to the current social distancing protocols. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Glendale Community Church in her memory.
Condolences and remembrances can be posted at hewellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.