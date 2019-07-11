TURNER

Mrs. Jewel Marie Turner, aged 83 years, from Jacksonville, FL, was called home to our Lord on July 9th, 2019. She was the cherished wife of David Ebersold Turner Sr., to whom she spend 64 joyful years of marriage with and that began as high school sweethearts. Some of Jewel's favorite things to do were spending time with her family creating memories. She loved fishing from her dock and catching the "big ones", and she loved playing with her faithful companion "Snoopy II". She also loved traveling across the United States with her husband David for events involving the Morocco Temple Patrol and enjoyed the parades, watching her husband marching with his pals. Jewel was a graduate of Landon High School where she was a Majorette and met the love of her life, the drummer in the marching band. It was to be a love that was solid for the rest of her life.

Jewel is survived by her sweet sister Dot, her loving husband, David E. Turner Sr., and their 4 children, David E. Turner Jr., John B. Turner, Jeannie Turner, and Peggy Sue Turner. She was also blessed with 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Everyone loved our sweet Jewel Marie and she will be missed tremendously.

The family will receive guests for Visitation at 9:00am, and the Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Graveside committal services will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

