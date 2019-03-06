PERRET

Jewell Chesser Perret, 83, passed away March 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born June 6, 1935 in Hollister, FL to Willis and Eva Mae Osteen-Chesser. She had a servants heart that guided her down the path of raising a family, teaching, missionary work, and countless hours of community service. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a proud graduate from the University of Florida with a Master's Degree in Education. She retired from the Duval County School system with over 30 years of service. She was a proud member of Dinsmore Baptist Church and a member of the Southern Baptist Women's Association. She participated in numerous mission trips including Haiti, Africa and China. She lovingly invested her life in helping others.

She is survived by a daughter, Jean Marie Carter (Paul); Two sons, Ray Ridaught (Janet) and Johnny Perret (Lisa); A sister, Debbie Chesser; A brother, Willis Chesser; 4 Grand Children, Candida Chisholm, Reanna Morrison, Lauren Tomberlin and Branden Allen; 10 Great-Grand Children, Kelsey, Kayley, Karley and Kensey Chisholm, Tanner and Cameron Morrison, Brayden and Emma Jo Allen, Teague and Tynlee Tomberlin. She is also survived by her loving Angel- Chanda Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Perret and a sister, Myrtle Hiers.

Visitation for friends and family is scheduled for this Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Corey Kerlin Funeral Home on 1426 Rowe Avenue. Services will be on at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Dinsmore Baptist Church on 10500 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville with Pastor Winson Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 6, 2019