Studstill
Jill Ellen Bishop Studstill went home to her Lord Jesus on March 11, 2020. Jill was born in Huddy, Kentucky on November 26, 1936, as the middle child of Donald and Mata Bishop. She was a twin to John (Jack) who is waiting for her to join him in Heaven. Jill was a school teacher for 44 years, graduating from the University of Tampa and completed her Master's at UNF. She was a majorette, actress, band member, Sunday School teacher, Alpha Chi Omega sister, volunteer at schools, church, and the food bank. Survivors include her 2 children: Brad Lee Studstill (Laura) and MariLee Amba Wright (Markham) of Jacksonville; 5 grandchildren: Chelsea Neenan (Joshua), Markus and KatieLee Wright, Casey and Catherine Studstill; 2 great-grandchildren: Blaine and Tanner Neenan; 2 brothers: Harry Bishop (Tiny) and James Donald Bishop. Jill is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Studstill of 47 years. She is also preceded by her parents Donald and Mata Bishop, brother John (Jack) Bishop, and sister Judith Bishop.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 pm at Fort Caroline Presbyterian Church, 3754 University Club Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the church or Community Hospice. Please visit corey-kerlin.com for full obituary.
