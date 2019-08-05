|
|
BROOKS
Jimmie Louis Brooks passed away at Haven Hospice on Friday August 2 2019, at the age of 89. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Louise, 4 daughters, and 15 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Rivermead Funeral Home, with the family receiving guests at 10:00am. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park, and will be followed by a Gathering and Reception at Holly Hill Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Rd., Middleburg FL 32068. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill, 3601 Old Jennings Rd., Middleburg, FL 32068.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019