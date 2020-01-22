|
Kohn
Mr. Jimmie Kohn, affectionately known as "Jack" passed away on January 17, 2020. He was a lifelong member of the Wesconnett Community; a graduate of New Stanton High School and a retiree of J.C.Penney and NAS Jacksonville. He was of Baptist faith. Mr. Kohn is survived by his wife Mary; sons: Jimmie Jr., Anthony, and Gerald Kohn; grandsons: Jadaveon and Jayleon Kohn; sister: Agalene "Sally" Samuels; sisters-in-law: Iris and Jackie Worthy; brother in law Randall Worthy; a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Public viewing at Second Bethel Baptist Church, 6375 Morse Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244, January 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Greater Zion Grove Baptist Church, 6317 118th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc, 929 W. Beaver St.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020