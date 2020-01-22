Home

Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Second Bethel Baptist Church
6375 Morse Avenue
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Greater Zion Grove Baptist Church
6317 118th Street
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Jimmie Kohn Obituary
Kohn
Mr. Jimmie Kohn, affectionately known as "Jack" passed away on January 17, 2020. He was a lifelong member of the Wesconnett Community; a graduate of New Stanton High School and a retiree of J.C.Penney and NAS Jacksonville. He was of Baptist faith. Mr. Kohn is survived by his wife Mary; sons: Jimmie Jr., Anthony, and Gerald Kohn; grandsons: Jadaveon and Jayleon Kohn; sister: Agalene "Sally" Samuels; sisters-in-law: Iris and Jackie Worthy; brother in law Randall Worthy; a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Public viewing at Second Bethel Baptist Church, 6375 Morse Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244, January 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Greater Zion Grove Baptist Church, 6317 118th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc, 929 W. Beaver St.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -