Arline

Mr. Jimmie L. Arline (Jim) was born on December 15, 1931, in Foley. He attended Jacksonville Public Schools before joining the United States Army in 1950. He rose quickly through the ranks before leaving duty in 1953. Mr. Arline worked for the United States Post Office before studying at Milwaukee School of Engineering fulfilling his dream to become an Electrical Engineer. Jim was extremely proud of his work at Kennedy Space Center where he participated in each launch and mission of the Apollo. Also, Jim was one of the inventors of an Energy Saver for Industrial Lighting for Kennedy Space Center. After, the conclusion of the SkyLab Mission in1973.

Jim's talents next led him to General Electric in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in management for three years in Nuclear Systems in the Process Controls Department. To conclude his work history, he had an extensive career with General Motors Corporation in Lansing, Michigan as a Senior Project Engineer with special assignments in design coordination before retiring in 1992. Following retirement, he moved to his beloved Sun City West, Arizona where he continued to work for General Motors as a Quality Control Consultant.

Mr. Arline is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Dr. Julia Miller-Arline; Siblings: Charles Arline (Jean), Helen Matthews, David Arline (Jeanette), and Reginald Arline (Dee); Children: Gerald Arline, Carleton Arline (Valerie), Cheryl Arline, Felicia Bishop (Thomas), and Phyllis Shanks; Grandchildren: Cardea Arline, Taylor Bishop, Jared Bishop, and Chandler Bishop; Three Great-Grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Services for Mr. Arline will be held, 9:30 am, Friday, July 5th, 2019 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL, Rev. Cannon B. Wiley Ammons, officiating.

