ATKINSON

Jimmie Nell Atkinson passed away peacefully Wednesday morning April 10th, 2019 leaving behind her loving husband Neal, her son Jeffrey Rust (Leandra), granddaughter Amber Duke (William), great-grandson Trey Duke and sister Dianne Singletary. Jimmie was born in Jacksonville, FL, August 25, 1943, to Alfred (Jim) Lyons and Helen Lyons. She attended Ribault Senior High School Class of 1962 where she was a proud cheerleader. She lived her retired years in Green Cove Springs, FL. Her 30+ year career consisted of rising to senior management levels at both Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana where she was described by friends and co-workers as "A person of honesty and integrity, the epitome of what a leader should be." As a friend, she was kind, thoughtful and enjoyed their company. As a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she was fiercely loyal and protective. We all know how much she loved us and know she would do anything in her power to keep us safe. Now we all have a guardian angel.

A memorial service will be held at Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St, Green Cove Springs, FL on Saturday, April 13th at 3:00 pm.