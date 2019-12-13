Home

Jimmie Woolbright Obituary
Woolbright
Jimmie Lee Woolbright, 87, passed on Nov. 2 at Fleet Landing, Atlantic Beach, FL. His wife of 65 years, Letha, survives him along with 6 siblings, 3 children, 3 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. Born in Siloam Springs, AR, he was both a Korean War Army Medic and retired Air Force flight surgeon. He will receive full military honors during a celebration on Dec 16th at Fleet Landing's Leeward Manor. Details at: https://www.adignifiedalternative.net/obituary/jimmie-woolbright
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
