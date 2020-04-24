|
|
Harris
In Loving Memory of Jimmy Lawrence Harris Sr age 85, of Erwin, TN. Jimmy grew up in Unicoi County, TN. He worked for the Clinchfield Railroad as an apprentice. From there he enlisted in the Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He then went on to work in the shipyard at Norfolk, VA. He worked at Langley Airbase in Hampton, VA. At Langley, he designed and manufactured parts for the SkyLab. He retired from NAS JAX in Civil Services where he was a Branch Head Supervisor in aviation and was able to retire in his early fifties. In his retirement, Jimmy was an outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marie Harris; brother, Marvin Harris; daughter, Tami Carpenter (Johnny); son, Tony Harris, and late son, Larry Harris. He had 6 grandchildren; Denise Patricolo, Jonny Carpenter, Lorrianne Ettlinger, Kaitlyn Evans, Hailey Evans, and Tyler Harris. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Jimmy was known as Pop Pop to his family and after retirement spent many years devoted to his children and grandchildren.
