|
|
Brittain
Mr. Jimmy Russell Brittain, 89, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Mr. Brittain was born August 30, 1930, in Whittenburg, Texas to parents Homer E. and Tressie Rosella (Hess) Brittain. He was a longtime resident of Green Cove Springs, moving from Oklahoma in 1960. He retired from the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander and served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His parents preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife Ruth Arlene Brittain of Green Cove Springs, daughters, Pamela Brittain of Gainesville, Patty Wainwright (Mitch) of Orange Springs, Peggy Sue Brittain of Middleburg, and Paula K. Brittain of Ocala. Burial will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to Community Hospice, https://www.communityhospice.com/give/.
Arrangements under the care of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. 904-284-9696. www.helmgallagherfh.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020