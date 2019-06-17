BURNSED

Mr. J.L. Burnsed of Glen St. Mary, Florida, left us peacefully at home on June 15, 2019, at the age of 83 after an extended illness. J.L. is survived by his loving wife of 65 amazing years, Annie Ruth; daughter Terri Harrison; daughter-in-law Faye Burnsed; six grandchildren, Steven, William , TraciLyn, Rebbecca Sue, Damien and Buck; and eleven great-grandchildren, Sarah Belle, James, Shaun, Ryan, Alyssa, Bridglynn, Alayna, Brenda Lou, Brylee, Karma, Amelia, who he loved dearly. He is also survived by his siblings Lois Jean Canaday of Moniac, Ga. and Robert Burnsed of Macclenny, Fla., a well as many other family members. J.L. is preceded in death by his son, Hank Burnsed; parents, Lester and Dollie Mae Burnsed; in-laws Willian and Bernice Crawford. J.L. was born on February 15, 1936, in Moniac, Ga. and spent his childhood in Baxter, Fla. J.L. and Annie Ruth met at a square dance in 1953 and married 65 years ago on January 14, 1954. At the age of twelve, he began his independence and long life of employment for himself, by working at Crews' Sawmill to buy his own school clothes. In 1965, at age 20, J.L. joined the local Iron Workers Union. He then became the founding co-owner and president of North Florida Erection Company from 1972 until 2014. J.L. loved to fish. Not many warm weekends passed without a trip to the Okefenokee Swamp with his favorite fishing partner, Annie Ruth. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Many have enjoyed fish fries at his home from the bounty of his and his closest friends. A funeral service to honor the life of J.L. will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, June 19, in The Taylor Church, Taylor, Fla. with Rev. Leo Lanier, Rev. Mark Woods and Rev. Jim Cox officiating. Interment will be in North Prong Cemetery, Baker County. Visitation and gathering with the family will be Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 9 P.M. at the church. This will be his last visit to the church he dearly loved and attended faithfully until his illness prevented him from doing so. Join together after the service at the family home on Burnsed Crawford Road in Glen St. Mary for lunch. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, U.S. 90 East, Macclenny, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfunealhome.net.

