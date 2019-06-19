Home

Loyless Funeral Home
Jo Ann Morris

Jo Ann Morris Obituary
MORRIS
Jo Ann Morris, 87 of Jacksonville, formerly of Land O'Lakes passed away June 17, 2019, at the home of her brother. Jo Ann was born in Kansas City, Missouri and has resided in Florida for the last 45 years. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Judy) Morris, with whom she resided and Jerry (Sandy) Morris of Grove Oak, Alabama, also several nieces and nephews. She loved animals, but especially cats. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Loyless Funeral Home of Land O'Lakes, Florida has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 23, 2019
