Jo Ann "Mickey" Frank Ransom, 87, a life-long resident of Northeast FL made her final journey home on August 25, 2019. Mickey was born on June 11, 1932 to Herman D. and Stella V. Frank. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty J. Dyal (Gerald); and her devoted, dear husband, Robert "Bob" G. Ransom, Jr. Mickey was reunited with Bob twelve years to the day of his passing, August 25, 2007. Mickey is survived by her loving children Robert "Robbie" G. Ransom III (Lora), and Laura L. Burchfield (Cliff). She was "Gom" to her grandchildren, Cliff (Monica), Stacy, Virginia Burchfield, Melissa Burns (Chris) and Kenneth Ransom, and 7 great-grandchildren, Felicity, Gabriel, Gwen, Vivian and Estella Burchfield, Riley and Deacon Burns. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Allen R. Ransom (Kathy), many nieces and nephews, as well as a wonderful extended family. Mickey graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1950 and was active in Jackson Jill's for many years. Mickey retired from State Farm Insurance in 1987 after 26 years of service. Mickey had many passions such as reading, current events and puzzles, but her greatest passion was her family. She was always there for us with deep patience and love. Mickey was able to be at home with loved ones when she made her final journey. We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and offer our gratitude and love to everyone at Community Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful attention and care they provided our mom. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to service in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. The family requests donations to Community Hospice and Palliative Care in lieu of flowers. The service will be business casual attire, in bright, happy colors in honor of Mom's joyful life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019