Heller
Jo Ellen Heller, born June 15, 1934, in Piedmont, SC, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home on Friday, January 31st. She was 85 years old.
Jo was devoted to her family; a Navy wife who accompanied her husband to duty stations in the U.S. and abroad. After raising her four children and settling in Fernandina Beach, she became a mental health advocate and activist, working tirelessly to help pass legislation for self-directed care in Florida. Jo was a founding member of NAMI of Nassau County (National Alliance for Mental Illness). A respite house in Fernandina was named in her honor, "The Jo Heller House."
Jo leaves behind her husband of 69 years, James T. Heller; her sons, Michael S. Heller and James D. Heller and daughters Cynthia H. Pennington and Andrea L. Heller (deceased); and her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Jo's life Weds 2/5/20 11:00 AM Journey Church, 95707 Amelia Concourse, Fernandina Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020