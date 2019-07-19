Home

More Obituaries for Joan Bessent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bessent

Joan Bessent Obituary
BESSENT
Joan G. Bessent, 85, passed away July 2, 2019 in Jacksonville FL. She was born and lived in Jacksonville her entire life. She worked at Duval County Public Schools for 33 years where she made many dear friends. Her family was her love and passion.
She is survived by a sister Mary Irwin, children Donna (Greg) Malavolti, Mary (Rick) Allison and Nancy Byers, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by F. Donald Bessent, parents Albin and Leah Goodman, and sister Norma McCarthy.
Graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30am. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207, 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 19 to July 21, 2019
