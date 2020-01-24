|
Schaller
Joan Bunch Schaller, 91, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Joan never met a stranger and was always known for her kind heart and quick wit. Her husband of 58 years, Bill Schaller, preceded her in death. She leaves behind a daughter, Lynn Hassell and her husband, Brad, of Port Orange; granddaughter, Nikki Hassell of Washington, DC; grandson, Frank Hassell of Jacksonville, FL; three nieces, Nancy Melton and Joannie Davis of Charleston, SC, and Terri Hobby of Jacksonville, FL; and nephew, Randy Hobby of St. Augustine, FL. A small family gathering will be held in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joan's memory to Halifax Health Hospice Port Orange. Condolences may be offered at
www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020