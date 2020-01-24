Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Schaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bunch Schaller

Add a Memory
Joan Bunch Schaller Obituary
Schaller
Joan Bunch Schaller, 91, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Joan never met a stranger and was always known for her kind heart and quick wit. Her husband of 58 years, Bill Schaller, preceded her in death. She leaves behind a daughter, Lynn Hassell and her husband, Brad, of Port Orange; granddaughter, Nikki Hassell of Washington, DC; grandson, Frank Hassell of Jacksonville, FL; three nieces, Nancy Melton and Joannie Davis of Charleston, SC, and Terri Hobby of Jacksonville, FL; and nephew, Randy Hobby of St. Augustine, FL. A small family gathering will be held in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joan's memory to Halifax Health Hospice Port Orange. Condolences may be offered at
www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -