Joan Dresslar
1933 - 2020
Dresslar
Joan Utterback Dresslar, age 87, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away July 23, 2020. Joan was born February 5, 1933 to Roy Otis and Emma Olive Utterback in Johnson County, Indiana. She married Richard Plummer Dresslar on August 19, 1951; he survives.
Richard and Joan and their three daughters moved to Jacksonville in 1969. In 1989, Joan retired from Independent Life and Accident Insurance Company as an assistant manager in the record management department. She loved to fish and travel with her family. She remained a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Bargersville, Indiana.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, 3 daughters, Debra Lynn Jolly (Steven), Pamela Kay Black, LuAnn Hull; 5 grandchildren, Kristopher Jolly, Kimberly Mancheno, Jennifer Kerr, Julie Black, and Sean Hull; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Hull and sons-in-law, Michael Black and James Hull.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
