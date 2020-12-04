Skup
Joan Earnest Skup, 68, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, from Covid-19 related complications. Joan was born in Manhatten, KS, and moved to Tallahassee with her family at an early age. Joan and her future husband, David, met at FSU in 1972 and were married for a wonderful 47 years. After graduation, Joan taught as a Speech Therapist for Duval County Schools for many years. She was very active in the Beauclerc Elementary PTA where both of her beloved sons, Brian and Rob, attended elementary school. Joan loved watching Brian play basketball in high school and watching Rob create treasures in pottery. She was also very active in the Jacksonville Seminole Booster Club where she loved decorating for large events, including banquets honoring Burt Reynolds and Bobby Bowden. Joan was a former Board Member of the national FSU Alumni Association. In later years, Joan loved boating, crafting, and traveling throughout the US and internationally with her family and enjoying being with her sons and with her relatives. Joan is predeceased by her parents Bob and Grace Earnest and survived by her husband, David, her sons Brian (girlfriend Meghan) and Robert, loving brother and sisters Sharon Martens (Tom), Michael Earnest (Mona), and Karla Richardson, brother-in-law Mark (Terry) Skup, a host of nieces and nephews, and her beloved basenjis Bourbon and Misha.
If you would like to make a donation in Joan's memory, please consider Basenji Rescue and Transport (www.basenjirescue.org
).
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com