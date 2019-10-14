|
Gledhill
Joan Booth Gledhill passed away peacefully and went to her Heavenly Home on Oct 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 85. She was born on March 23, 1934 in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of Howard C and Evelyn Booth. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School (Jacksonville, FL) in 1952. She continued her education at both Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS and Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS. During her youth, she attended and was married at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL.
In Joan's spare time, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, square dancing, playing the piano, sewing, and cooking. Most of her life, she stayed home and cared for her family which included being involved with the PTA, band boosters, kids' recitals, scouts, and vacation Bible school. Joan was a kind, loving lady that always put her family first. In her later years, she especially enjoyed her role as Grammie to her grandchildren. To support her husband's career, Joan and her family lived in a number of places including Tampa, FL; Easley, SC; Overland Park and Junction City, KS; Jefferson City and Reeds Spring, MO. After her husband's death, Joan decided to return "home" to Jacksonville where she rekindled her relationship with her high school sweetheart whose spouse had also died. During those 16 years, she really enjoyed going with James to their monthly luncheons with their many high school friends. During her work years, Joan was an administrative assistant for the State of Florida and then for Johnson County Community College (KS).
Joan is predeceased by her late husband of 47 years, Leonard Gledhill, Jr. and a brother, James H Booth. Joan is survived by her youngest brother, Richard C Booth (Barb) of Miramar, FL; her significant other and high school sweetheart, James H Fortenberry of Jacksonville, FL; her son, David S. Gledhill of Montgomery, AL; her daughters Terri Kacena (Jeff), of Kingwood, TX, and Jeannine Heidary (Walter) of Burlington, Ontario, and five grandchildren: Benjamin and Kate Kacena; Courtney, Faith, and Riley Heidary. Joan leaves behind many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on October 20, 2019 from 12-2pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Funeral service will follow at 2pm. Interment will be held at a later date in Missouri Veteran's Cemetery.
