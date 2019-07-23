|
Hodges
Joan Marie Hodges, 69, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away July 20, 2019. She was born April 29, 1950 in Miami, Florida. Ms. Hodges was a graduate of Southwest Miami High School and retired from Southern Bell Telephone. She was saved and thereafter baptized on 3/25/1990 at Westside Baptist Church where she has been a member since that time. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, and hanging out with her church family. Board games were her favorite and she was famous for her homemade carrot cake.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the Teachey Chapel at Westside Baptist Church, with a reception immediately to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Fraser Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 23 to July 24, 2019