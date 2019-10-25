Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Jacksonville Bch, FL
Joan Knapp


1936 - 2019
Joan Knapp Obituary
KNAPP
Joan M. Knapp, of Ponte Vedra Bch, FL passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2019. She was born January 21, 1936 in Nesquehoning, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Augustus Knapp, II.
She is survived by her 5 children, MaryBeth Knapp, Robert A. Knapp III (Madel), Christina Knapp, Kelly Ann Fendell (Manny), Karen Utset (Bernie); 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00am, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Bch, FL, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
