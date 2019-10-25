|
KNAPP
Joan M. Knapp, of Ponte Vedra Bch, FL passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2019. She was born January 21, 1936 in Nesquehoning, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Augustus Knapp, II.
She is survived by her 5 children, MaryBeth Knapp, Robert A. Knapp III (Madel), Christina Knapp, Kelly Ann Fendell (Manny), Karen Utset (Bernie); 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00am, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Bch, FL, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
