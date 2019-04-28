MOORE

Joan Kraft Moore, age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Westfield, New Jersey to John and Edna Ridley Kraft. She attended public schools in her home town and enjoyed playing tennis with her dad and taking trips by train to New York City where he worked. She entered college at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York. As a freshman, she lettered on the women's tennis team and joined Pi Beta Phi sorority. Upon graduation from the university, she became a high school English teacher and was married to her husband, John H. Moore, II of sixty-two (62) years, now deceased. They had two daughters, Katherine, deceased, and Debbie, a resident at the St. Augustine Center for Living in St. Augustine, Florida. Also surviving are nephews and nieces of the Moore family Peter Thomas Moore of Savannah, Georgia, Christine Moore Christianson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wesley John Moore of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lisa Moore Hoke of Washington, D.C.

Memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida or a .

Final arrangements were made by Hardage Giddens funeral home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary