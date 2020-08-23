1/1
Joan Morton
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morton
Joan Morton, age 94, passed away on August 1, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Joan was born to Frank and Helen Venino on April 14, 1926 and was a native of Maplewood, New Jersey.
Joan enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corps in WWII and received her RN from the Ann May School of Nursing at Fitkin Memorial Hospital and Monmouth Jr. College in 1945. Although the war ended by the time she graduated, Joan went on to an extended career in Nursing that lasted well into her 70's. She met her future husband, Cal Morton, at a Young Republican Convention and they were happily married from 1951 until Cal's death in 2016. Joan loved the beach and spent 30 years in Ponte Vedra where she was a member of Palms Presbyterian Church, The Ponte Vedra Woman's Club, Ponte Vedra Woman's Tennis Assn., The Mayo Clinic Volunteer Service and the Republican Club of Ponte Vedra Beach. She also served on the board of the Jacksonville Mental Health Association, and was an avid Bridge player. Throughout her life, we all knew her as a kind and loving person who was never too busy either to help someone or just listen. Her positive outlook on life was and continues to be an inspiration to us all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin Morton, Sr. and grandson, Tyler Day. Joan is survived by son Calvin Morton, Jr. (Jeanne); daughters Lee Ann Day and Carol Jeory; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and sister, Doris Baker.
There will be a small family memorial service followed by interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a future date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved