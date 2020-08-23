Morton
Joan Morton, age 94, passed away on August 1, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Joan was born to Frank and Helen Venino on April 14, 1926 and was a native of Maplewood, New Jersey.
Joan enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corps in WWII and received her RN from the Ann May School of Nursing at Fitkin Memorial Hospital and Monmouth Jr. College in 1945. Although the war ended by the time she graduated, Joan went on to an extended career in Nursing that lasted well into her 70's. She met her future husband, Cal Morton, at a Young Republican Convention and they were happily married from 1951 until Cal's death in 2016. Joan loved the beach and spent 30 years in Ponte Vedra where she was a member of Palms Presbyterian Church, The Ponte Vedra Woman's Club, Ponte Vedra Woman's Tennis Assn., The Mayo Clinic Volunteer Service and the Republican Club of Ponte Vedra Beach. She also served on the board of the Jacksonville Mental Health Association, and was an avid Bridge player. Throughout her life, we all knew her as a kind and loving person who was never too busy either to help someone or just listen. Her positive outlook on life was and continues to be an inspiration to us all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin Morton, Sr. and grandson, Tyler Day. Joan is survived by son Calvin Morton, Jr. (Jeanne); daughters Lee Ann Day and Carol Jeory; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and sister, Doris Baker.
There will be a small family memorial service followed by interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a future date.
