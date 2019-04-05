|
RICHTER
JOAN RICHTER, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at River Garden Hebrew Home. Joan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and granddaughter who gave unconditional love to all. She was selfless, and all who knew her loved her. She is survived by her children Dr. Ken Richter, Linda Kunsberg (Spouse, Ralph Kunsberg), Sherri Allen (Spouse Gary Allen)
Grandchildren: Jeffrey Meyers (Spouse Karlie Meyers) Candice Cap (Spouse Andrew Cap) Allie Allen Justin Allen Shawn Richter Tommy Richter Andrea Meir Aaron Kunsberg
Great Grandchildren: Justin RichterJackson Allen Scout Kunsberg Cheyenne Richter
A graveside service for Joan will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Center Cemetery, 43rd street and Liberty Streets, Jacksonville, FL with Rabbi Shira Rosenblum officiating.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223 (904)288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 5, 2019