Joan "Elana" Straw
Joan "Elana" Ann (Williams) Straw died peacefully on July 17, 2020. The coronavirus ultimately ended her long fight with dementia. Elana was born in Tacoma Park, Maryland, on July 2, 1939. She met the love of her life, Allan, in Washington, D.C., and after 15 years of travel with the USAF, they retired and moved to Miami, FL. As empty-nesters, they moved north to Demorest, Georgia. It was here that Elana fully embraced her spiritual side and became a Reiki healer and minister. She dearly loved her spiritual community and would still be there if not for her illness.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Allan Straw of Nocatee, Florida; daughter Robbin (Matthew) Ossi of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; son Doug (Debbie) Straw of Marietta, Georgia; grandsons Sean and Alex Ossi, and Ryan Straw; sister Linda Hill; sister-in-law Arlyne Swain; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Winona Sheffield.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the memory care staff at River Garden Hebrew Home. These dedicated people took tender care of our Elana, bringing joy and dignity to her remaining time here on Earth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to River Garden at https://www.rivergarden.org/river-garden-foundation/donate/
Her ashes will be interred privately at the Jacksonville National Cemetery under the care of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. Please share your stories of Elana in her guestbook at www.quinn-shalz.com. We are comforted knowing that Elana has her memories again.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
