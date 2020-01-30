Home

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Chapel Hills
1933 - 2020
Joan VanCleve Obituary
VanCleve
Joan Marie VanCleve, 86, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The daughter of the late William and Helen (Swiss) Willing was born on February 15, 1933 in Flint, Michigan. She married Paul E. VanCleve on April 23, 1955. Joan enjoyed gardening, swimming, traveling, book club and golfing. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by family, and she always put family first.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Paul who passed away on February 4, 2018. She is survived by her children Paul VanCleve (Annette), Susan VanCleve, Nancy VanCleve, Karen VanCleve (John Hubbell), and Kathy Friedman (Jon); grandchildren, Kristiana Knowles (Stephen), Nick Friedman and Sophie Friedman; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Claire Knowles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 4, in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Chapel Hills. The family will receive friends for a visitation and viewing on Monday, February 3, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
