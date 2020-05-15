Varela
Joan Carmen Varela, age 84, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. She was born July 16, 1935, in New York, New York to the late Manuel Sanchez and Sydell Ungers Sanchez. Joan has been a resident of Jacksonville since 1974 and a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Joan was very active as a Navy wife for 24 years and part of the Women's Club of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. She also held a Real Estate license and was an Accountant with the Internal Revenue Service for 12 years. Joan is preceded in death by her parents.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 57 plus years, Emanuel Varela of Jacksonville, FL; children, James (Beverly) Varela of Jacksonville, FL, Susan (Edwin) Lashley of Jacksonville, FL, Michael (France) Varela of Parlin, N.J.; and 3 grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jhon Guarnizo as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer' Foundation in Joan's name. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 16, 2020.