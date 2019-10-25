|
|
Boggs
Funeral services for Joann Boggs, 73, who passed away on October 24, 2019, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 with Chaplain Greg Hershberger officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Boggs was born in Douglas, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. She loved her family and enjoyed attending Jacksonville Jaguars games with them. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Covie K. Boggs; 2 daughters, Debbie Lane and Teresa Cumbie (Jimmie); 1 son, Ken Boggs (Richard Willinger); 4 grandchildren, Tressa Costlow (Kyle), Tiara Johnson (Chandler), Taylor Cumbie, and Talorah Cumbie; 1 great-granddaughter, Tinsley Mae Johnson. Serving as active Pall Bearers will be Ken Boggs, Richard Willinger, Jimmie Cumbie, Joe Boggs, John Hill, Robby Boggs, Cyle Cosllow and Tony Bietze.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019