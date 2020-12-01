1/1
JoAnn Elsinger
JoAnn Elsinger, 95 passed away peacefully on 11/23/2020. Growing up in Decatur, GA, she moved to Jacksonville in 1955 and has been a member of All Saints Episcopal church since 1963. She was dynamic in real estate for over 20 years. She is survived by her children Patty Nelson (Jimmy) Mark Elsinger (Susan) 3 grandchildren Amy Donnon (A.T. Donnon) Mallory Seaman (Matt) Bradley Elsinger (Blake) 3 great-grandchildren Asher (10) August (8) Donnon and Anna Kate Seaman (10 mo.'s) and brother JL Fossett Jr
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
