JoAnn Forrest

JoAnn Crawford Forrest, 72, passed away on June 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a 1966 graduate of Duncan U. Fletcher High School.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wayne; son Bryan (Melissa); daughter Melissa (David); grandchildren Sarah (Randy), Dakota, Ashley, Adrena, and Bailey; brother David (Liz); and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Eliza JoAnn, and Mariah.
At her request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice at 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jax., FL 32257 (www.communityhospice.com).
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.