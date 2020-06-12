JoAnn Howell
1942 - 2020
Howell
JoAnn Herrin, 77, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lee Howell; children, Rhonda (Gary) Geoghagan, Sheila (Eddie) Widener, Shelly Bell, and Dale (Rena) Howell; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one brother, Jerry Herrin, several aunts, one uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11:00am, at Bethlehem Cemetery in the Bachlott Community of Brantley County, GA. Her brother, Jerry Herrin, will officiate the homegoing service. Please sign the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA. Thank you to Hospice and to our friends and family for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery in the Bachlott Community
Funeral services provided by
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
526 Oakwood Street
Folkston, GA 31537
912-496-7388
