JoAnn Herrin, 77, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lee Howell; children, Rhonda (Gary) Geoghagan, Sheila (Eddie) Widener, Shelly Bell, and Dale (Rena) Howell; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one brother, Jerry Herrin, several aunts, one uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11:00am, at Bethlehem Cemetery in the Bachlott Community of Brantley County, GA. Her brother, Jerry Herrin, will officiate the homegoing service. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA. Thank you to Hospice and to our friends and family for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers.