Joann Sheffield
1923 - 2020
Sheffield
Joann passed away early Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 96 ½. She was born in Carnesville, GA moved to Jacksonville in 1967. Joann was proud to be a founding member of Fort Caroline Baptist Church. She was also an accomplished seamstress and loved crossword puzzles, playing bingo and crafts. Due to COVID 19 restraints the services will be limited
to 45 people. She will be buried in Savannah, GA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert W Sheffield of 68 years, and son Robert (Woody) Sheffield. She is survived by children Sandra Sheffield (Jim) Griner, Thomas W (Franci) Sheffield, and Linda Sheffield (Harry) Carlton. Grandchildren Tammy Griner, Tina Newcomb, Thomas Sheffield, Terri Lynn Catherwood, Kevin Carlton, Dawn Young, Christopher Sheffield, and Carina Sheffield. And 19 great-grandchildren.
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
9046419755
