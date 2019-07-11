Crichton

JOANNA MARY BIGGE CRICHTON

Joanna Crichton, 93, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Ocala, FL and Kensington, Md, passed away on July 6,2019 at Community Hospice at St Vincents' Southside. Joanna was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" and a son, George, of Spokane, Wa. She leaves behind 2 sons, Robert "Bruce" Crichton III (Pat) of Jacksonville, and Donald Crichton (Suzi) of Rockville, Md. She had 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grand children, and 2 great-great grandchildren, along with a host of extended family and many close friends. She had resided in Florida since 1988, most recently in Jacksonville. Joanna was an accomplished artist, crafter, and formerly a very active Scout volunteer from the late 1950s to the mid 1970s. In 1972, she was awarded a Silver Fawn award for her service. She will be interred with her husband, Bob, in Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 12, 2019