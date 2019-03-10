|
|
BYRAM
JoAnna Lee Whitaker Byram departed this life on February 26, 2019 at Jacksonville, FL.
A veteran of the US Navy, she was born on July 16, 1958 to William James and Alice Klepatzki Whitaker in Cleveland, OH. She is survived by her son Douglas Byram and daughter Jinger Byram Delk (Matthew), both of Jacksonville. Other survivors include her brothers James Whitaker of Rogers, AR, and State Representative David Whitaker (Lisa) of Fayetteville, AR, as well as two grandchildren, Aaliyah and Matthew. She loved life, her family, and just about every furry creature she ever met.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in JoAnna's name be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, www.jaxhumane.org/ or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, www.nmcrs.org/. Family and friends will celebrate JoAnna's life at a gathering this Summer.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019