DICKEY

JoAnne Beville Dickey passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 88 in Jacksonville, FL from complications of Parkinson's disease after a long courageous battle. She was born on June 2, 1930 in Daytona Beach into a family of Florida pioneers who came to Hamilton County in the 1840s and moved to central Florida in the 1850s. Leaders in agri-business, they settled between Center Hill and Bushnell marked as Beville's Corner and donated the land for the Sumter County Court House. In 1912, her grandfather John Beville moved his family in wagons to Daytona Beach where the family owned and operated the Buckeye Dairy for over 45 years a half mile west of US1 next to the Daytona Beach County Club. The once single-track sand path is now the multi-lane Beville Road, SR 400.

JoAnne grew up in south Daytona and was known to explore the area on horseback including crossing the bridges to explore the beaches and see the first car races on the sands. A 1948 graduate of Mainland HS in Daytona Beach, she attended Anderson Univ. (IN) and graduated from the Univ. of Florida in 1953 with a degree in physical education. She taught school for one year in High Springs Florida while her newlywed husband Doug quarterbacked the Gators his senior season. JoAnne joined with Doug to actively assist his career through the Army, football coaching at the Universities of Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida, tile business, and as Tennessee athletic director for 18 years. A homemaker, she was an avid and competitive bowler, golfer, fisherwoman, Sunday school teacher, and board member of American Lung Association (Knoxville) and ran a home-based health and nutrition business.

She is predeceased by parents, Raymond and Anne (Gagnon) Beville and sister, Sylvia L. (Beville) Cox. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Douglas A. Dickey of Jacksonville, FL; children, Don (Angelia) of Knoxville, TN, Dan (Sharon) of Columbia, TN, David of Tampa, FL, Daryl (Kendall) of Carrollton, GA, Jaren Wells (Rick) of Fort Mill, SC; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her niece, Chrissie Smith (Travis) of St. Augustine, FL and two grandnieces.

Interment will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Beach, FL. A celebration of Jo's life and legacy to her family and friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23rd at the Mandarin United Methodist Church, 11270 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the Primary Care and Neurology Dept. at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Community Hospice and Palliative Care for their counsel and assistance and the incredible attention and kindness provided by the staff of Brook's Greenhouse at Bartram Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org and/or Community Hospice and Palliative Care www.communityhospice.com.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019