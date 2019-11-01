Home

Joanne King Gibbs

Joanne King Gibbs Obituary
Joanne King Gibbs died peacefully at home on October 31 after an extended illness. Joanne was born on July 19, 1951, in Jacksonville, FL to Jane and Delbridge Gibbs. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and the University of Florida. She is survived by her longtime partner, David Brooks, a sister, Elizabeth Milton (Michael) and a brother, Lindley Gibbs. Joanne was a talented and creative artist who made beautiful mosaic pieces that her friends and family will treasure always. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Jacksonville, on Tuesday, November 5th at 1:00 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
