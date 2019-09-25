|
Ms. Joanne Johnson Sapp a resident of jax, Fl., passed 09/24/19. She was a member of Rehoboth Ministries, 1035 E. 13th St., Bishop Alphonso Polite is pastor. Survivors include: 4 sons, Herman, Jr., Larry, Michael and Gary (Annie Laketa), Sapp. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019