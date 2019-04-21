Resources More Obituaries for Joanne Trinchitella Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joanne Trinchitella

Obituary Condolences TRINCHITELLA

On March 29th, in the early morning hours, the loud, joyful sound of Bob Seger's Katmandu awakened the Jacksonville, FL neighborhood of Fort Caroline. There was no other song to be played for Joanne Elene Holmes to free her soul from where she lay after losing her battle with cancer and soar through the open bedroom window, in the very good care of her son Fred Wheaton and his wife, Caroline. Those who knew Joanne well agree the battle was a draw.

As the family reflects on who she was, we all have been touched by the 71 years of experience she shared in surviving, conquering, and creating.

Joanne was born July 7th, 1947 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to a man's man, her father Richard and her loving mother, Irene Holmes. She spent her early childhood in Brockton, Massachusetts with her mother and brother, Rick, while her father served in the US Navy. Then in Panama's Cristobal Canal Zone where they all reunited before moving to Orlando, Florida, where she graduated high school and spent most of her time.

Over her life, Joanne tried on several last names, but none fit her so perfectly as her own. She possessed a fierce independence that influenced the way she lived her life, and the way she raised her boys, living by the motto "You don't have to be the biggest or the strongest to win, you just have to have the will." This was very fitting, as she was 4' 10" and full of fire.

Joanne was just as creative as she was free-spirited. Her hands were made to hold a pen and drafting pencil, mold clay, spin the colors of the world into a crocheted blanket, as well as create fine, imported stone designs for luxury homes. She celebrated the world's natural beauty by keeping it close to her - I could mention her green thumb and the herbs she cultivated herself, most legally, the many plants she cared for, or the many animals, large and small she cherished in her life - but the crystals she kept were my favorite. Most iconic to me was her crystal fountain, the beauty of purple, pink, orange, and green, shining from the water, and this piece alone was a great reminder of who she was: someone who enjoyed the simple, quality things in life, like her home-cooked apricot honey-clove ham, pineapple upside down cake, making her own granola cereal or sewing her boys' clothes.

Proceeding her in passing were the father, mother, and brother she treasured and loved, but the family I will mention now would not have been possible without her. Her sons, David and Fred Wheaton were the two true loves and lights of her life. They are both alive and well, with wives, children and her first great grandchild on the way. Of David and Natasha Wheaton are Matthew and Connor. Of Fred and Caroline are Heather, Paul, and myself, Ellen.

After nearly ten years in Pine Island, FL caring for her parents, there would be no place more fitting for her final service and send off than have traveled back to her longtime home in Orlando and placed next to her father in Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, April 13th.

Those that knew her loved her, at times some hated her, but all respected her. She would have it no other way. Lord, please welcome her home and good luck! Remember, you created her.

You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-Giddens ChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries